Legal action will be taken against industries disposing of waste other than SSWMB, Tariq Ali Nizamani.

Karachi: Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Managing Director Tariq Ali Nizamani has warned that

industries disposing of waste through private contractors or dumping it in unauthorized locations instead of using the board’s services will face legal action. The Sindh government, Karachi mayor, and commissioner have

authorized strict measures, with three FIRs already registered against violators.

Addressing industrialists at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), he announced that industrial

waste collection and billing will be categorized based on KATI’s recommendations to streamline the process. The

event was attended by KATI President Junaid Naqi, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Standing Committee

Chairman Saleem-uz-Zaman, Vice President Tariq Hussain, former President Ehtesham-ud-Din, Director GTS Ghulam Abbas Memon, Director Technical and Revenue Aftab Shah Bukhari, Deputy Director Korangi Imtiaz

Bhutto, Revenue Incharge Korangi Muneeb Akram and other members.

Nizamani assured that SSWMB is working to improve waste collection and billing services. Industries will be billed

upon registration, with outstanding dues addressed separately. He also emphasized the importance of

environmental awareness programs in universities and introduced a mobile app and toll-free helpline (1128) to

facilitate complaints and timely bill payments. He reiterated that industries involved in illegal waste dumping

would be identified, and legal action details would be shared.

KATI President Junaid Naqi praised the SSWMB's efforts despite limited authority, highlighting its role in

maintaining cleanliness in industrial zones. He urged greater public awareness through roadshows and awareness

campaigns and announced that KATI would issue a red alert regarding legal restrictions on private waste collection services. He proposed that SSWMB first issue warnings to industries violating waste disposal laws before taking legal action, with KATI assisting in the process. Additionally, he called for increased internal cooperation within SSWMB to curb unauthorized waste dumping and burning at Garbage Transfer Stations (GTS).

Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya emphasized resolving billing disputes and improving recovery efficiency,

assuring KATI’s support in addressing challenges faced by registered industries. He also raised concerns about

waste from District East being dumped in District West, leading to increased pollution.

Standing Committee Chairman Saleem-uz-Zaman pointed out inconsistencies in industrial billing, noting that from January to September 2023, no bills were issued, but all dues were suddenly demanded in October, causing

confusion and complaints. He revealed that 70 complaints were lodged by KATI with SSWMB, of which 52 were

resolved, but 18 remain pending. Zaman further criticized the practice of sending years-old outstanding bills to

newly registered industries, discouraging industrial growth. He urged SSWMB to share data on non-paying

industries so that they could be compelled to ensure timely payments.

At the event, KATI President Junaid Naqi presented a shield to SSWMB MD Tariq Ali Nizamani in recognition of the

board’s efforts.