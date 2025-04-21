A video allegedly featuring Pakistani TikTok personality Sajal Malik has surfaced online, stirring widespread discussion and dividing public opinion. The content, described as private and intimate, has been widely shared across social media platforms, though its authenticity remains unconfirmed.

Sajal Malik, known for her strong presence on TikTok with over 176.7K followers and millions of views, now finds herself at the center of controversy. The situation echoes similar incidents involving public figures like Kanwal Aftab, Minahil Malik, Imsha Rehman, and Mathira.

While many of Malik’s fans have expressed outrage over the breach of privacy, urging others not to circulate unverified and invasive content, some voices online speculate whether the leak was intentional—suggesting it could be a strategy for increased engagement.

At this point, Sajal Malik has not issued any public statement regarding the matter.