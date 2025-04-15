Islamabad, April 15, 2025 — The 8th edition of the Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit (LIIBS), themed “Navigating the Unknown”, is set to commence on April 16, 2025, bringing together a distinguished lineup of policymakers, business leaders, and thought leaders from across Pakistan and beyond.

The Inaugural Session will feature keynote addresses by senior government leaders, including Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives; Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Commerce; Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Federal Minister for IT & Telecom; and Faisal Karim Kundi, Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The business community will be represented by prominent figures such as Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz; Yousaf Hussain, President, OICCI; and Farrukh Amin, CEO of Unity Foods Limited. The welcome address will be delivered by Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder & Chairman of Nutshell Group and former Minister of State for Investment.

Among the most anticipated sessions is one featuring Justice Ayesha Malik, Honourable Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan, who will share perspectives on justice, equality, and governance in the evolving business and legal landscape.

Senator Dr. Musadik Malik, Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environment Coordination, will headline a session on climate resilience, sustainability, and green investment—an increasingly vital part of Pakistan’s growth trajectory amid global climate challenges.

Organized by Nutshell Group in partnership with Unity Foods Limited, LIIBS 2025 will host a diverse array of speakers and panelists who will address critical themes such as economic policy, technology, investment, and sustainability under conditions of uncertainty.