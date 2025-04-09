On Tuesday, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 120 buildings for illegal commercial use and failure to pay commercialisation fees across various areas in Lahore.

The operation, led by LDA’s Town Planning Wing, resulted in the sealing of 32 buildings in Johar Town, 40 in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 25 in Shadman and Gujjarpura, and 23 in the Subzazar Housing Scheme and Wahdat Road.

Among the sealed properties were schools such as Unique School and Dar-e-Arqam School, as well as businesses like restaurants, offices, workshops, grocery stores, and private hospitals.

The operation was supervised by LDA Chief Town Planners Assad-uz-Zaman and Azhar Ali, with police support. According to LDA officials, prior notices had been issued to the owners of the sealed properties.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has emphasized the continuation of strict actions against land grabbers, encroachments, illegal commercial buildings, and defaulters of commercialisation fees in Lahore.