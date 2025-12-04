KARACHI: The establishment of sustainable law and order in the Korangi Industrial Area is the top

priority of the police, said Fidah Hussain Janwari, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi, adding

that police operations are being improved through smart technology to enhance security in the city’s

key industrial zone.

He expressed these views while addressing industrialists at a meeting held at the Korangi Association of

Trade and Industry (KATI). SSP Janwari said that positive proposals presented by KATI for improving law

and order would be implemented and announced that a contingent of 500 police personnel would soon

be deployed in District Korangi to further strengthen security.

KATI President Muhammad Ikram Rajput, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Chairman Law and

Order Committee Danish Khan, Vice President Syed Muhammad Talha, former presidents Masood Naqi

and Johar Qandhari, along with senior police officers including SSP Investigation Muhammad Qais Khan,

SP Shah Faisal Mumtaz Ahmed Malik, DSP Landhi Faiza Sodhar, DSP Korangi Aslam Joiya, DSP Al-Falah

Faisal Khan and DSP Saudabad Ijaz Ahmed Tareen, and other KATI members were also present on the

occasion.

SSP Janwari said that the Korangi Industrial Zone is Karachi’s economic hub and contributes more than

60 percent to the national exchequer. He said the police would coordinate closely with the traffic

authorities to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the industrial area. He added that efforts were under

way in consultation and cooperation with KATI to eliminate crime, while an effective strategy was being

prepared to curb illegal constructions and the activities of land-grabbing mafias.

Speaking on the occasion, KATI President Ikram Rajput said that overall the law and order situation had

shown improvement, but stressed that the complete elimination of crime in industrial areas was

essential to attract investment. He said there was an urgent need to increase police strength and equip

the force with modern technology so that law enforcement agencies could effectively maintain order in

a densely populated district like Korangi. He called for strict action against street crime, extortion, theft

and robberies, and pointed out that illegal roadside hotels in the Korangi industrial area were providing

safe havens to criminals and should be removed immediately.

Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya said that in the name of workers’ welfare, several so-called

Associations and their agents were present in industries and were involved in blackmailing, threatening

and extorting industrialists. He demanded immediate action against such elements. He added that due

to the shortage of police personnel, a neighbourhood care project had been launched in Korangi with

the help of private security guards to cover the gap, which had proved to be a successful and effective

model in controlling crime.

Chairman Law and Order Committee Danish Khan said that around 1.5 million people come to the

Korangi Industrial Area daily for employment and providing them with a safe environment is a collective

responsibility. He said that although there had been a decline in the overall crime rate in recent months,

street crime was still largely out of control. He expressed serious concern over incidents of killings

during resistance to robberies and said that people withdrawing cash from banks were being followed

and looted, which required immediate action so that public trust in the police could be restored and

citizens could feel secure in the presence of law enforcement agencies.

Photo Caption: KATI President Muhammad Ikram Rajput and Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya

present a shield to SSP Korangi Fidah Hussain Janwari at the meeting. Danish Khan, Syed Muhammad

Talha, Khurram Gulzar, SSP Investigation Muhammad Qais Khan, Mumtaz Ahmed Malik, DSP Faiza

Sodhar, DSP Aslam Joiya, Faisal Khan and Ijaz Ahmed Tareen are also present.