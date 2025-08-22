Karachi (August 22) — The inaugural ceremony of the “STEM Talent Search” project, a joint initiative by NED University’s STEM Center and Lok Sahaita, was held at a local hotel in Karachi. The event was attended by senior police officials, educationists, students, and professionals from various walks of life.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and the national anthem, followed by introductory videos and a project briefing. Renowned physicist Dr. Pervez Hud Bhai addressed the audience, emphasizing that avoiding systemic change would leave the nation behind in the race for progress. He stressed that promoting science and technology is essential to prepare Pakistani youth for global competition. Referring to Nobel laureate Dr. Abdus Salam, he urged pride in intellectual achievements beyond religious biases, saying we should celebrate the contributions of great scientists rather than hesitate to mention them.

Chairman of Lok Sahaita Trust, Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, stated that giving Pakistani children a prominent place in the world through research and innovation is crucial. He expressed the desire to create a system that equips youth with skills and provides employment opportunities.

NED University’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tufail and Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Nauman Ahmed also spoke at the event, calling the initiative a milestone in promoting scientific inquiry and innovation in Pakistan. Speakers highlighted the urgent need for platforms that nurture the creative and scientific potential of the youth, steering the country toward a knowledge-based economy.

An online portal was launched during the event, along with a live demo. For three months, students from universities across Pakistan and Pakistani students studying abroad will be able to submit their scientific ideas. These ideas will be evaluated by a panel of educators, scientists, and industry experts. Selected candidates will be interviewed and enrolled in an eight-month mentorship program, where experts will guide them.

The initiative will culminate in a grand finale in August 2026, held in Karachi, featuring a national-level Science and Engineering Fair. The fair will showcase outstanding projects and be open to the public, students, teachers, and industry professionals. Prestigious awards will be presented:

• First prize: 1 million PKR and a trophy for the student and their university

• Second prize: 500,000 PKR and a trophy

• Third prize: 250,000 PKR and a trophy

The event concluded with a group photo and distribution of commemorative shields among participants. Experts hailed the initiative as a historic step toward highlighting the scientific capabilities of the youth.

Advertisements