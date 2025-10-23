Karachi, October 23, 2025 – The renowned platform Shaan e Pakistan proudly kicked off its 10-year milestone celebration with the setting up of SEPMA Academy to provide free space for unparalleled music education to the visually impaired and specially abled individuals. The vibrant Media Meet-and-Greet event held here earlier today featured a Red Carpet buzzing with distinguished personalities such as Alyy Khan, Nadira Panjwani, Irfan Pardesi, Jawed Iqbal, and many more. The welcome address was delivered by Shanaz Ramzi who has been an integral part of SEPMA events since day one, and who shed light on SEPMA’s past and proposed activities. A short musical presentation by SEPMA was up next, followed by a mash-up on the theme of ‘The World is different but emotions are the same produced and directed by Huma Haji Zikar Pardesi. Next up was a heart-warming performance titled ‘We Sense’, by the SEPMA Academy that was practicing it for weeks, again under the direction and show production of Huma Pardesi. SEPMA is grateful to Fragrance Lab for their support in this segment. This was followed by the much-awaited, riveting Hot Seat Session featuring a discussion under the topic ‘The World is Blind’ with president IRWA, Nadira Panjwani, and co-founder SEPMA Academy, Irfan Pardesi, moderated by Alyy Khan, who has been associated with SEPMA International in the past. Khan mesmerized all present with his recount of his own experiences with his niece, who despite losing her eyesight at the age of nine, has grown up to become a melodious singer, song-writer, and multi-instrumentalist.

The next session comprised an interesting conversation among Aiman, an MBBS student from DOW with a passion for human development, and Yumna Ikram, who has spent years making inclusion not just a word, but a lived experience — especially for women and girls with disabilities.

Through her work in digital literacy, advocacy, and leadership, she’s helping people see possibilities where others see barriers, moderated by Shanaz Ramzi.

An MOU signing ceremony between SEPMA and Ida Rieu, the renowned institution for the blind and mute, whose students have been availing the facilities of the Academy for music practices ensued, followed by two heart-warming performances by the students of Ida Rieu.

Speaking on the occasion, Huma Pardesi stated, “SEPMA 2025 brings a re-strategized approach towards my vision to enhance, unite, and highlight musical talent globally, by focusing on a different kind of inclusivity this time. Under this vision, we have provided a platform to visually-impaired students who have a talent for singing to be a part of our journey, and nurture and showcase their talent. Together, let’s create a symphony of hope and inclusivity!”

After a Questions and Answers session, the closing note was given by Irfan Pardesi, bringing an inspiring evening to an upbeat end

ABOUT SHAAN-E-PAKISTAN

Shaan-e-Pakistan Foundation aims at creating a cultural exchange between countries through art, music, food, and fashion. It aspires to not only promote established and emerging local talent but also have an ongoing collaboration with international artisans from around the world, thereby propagating universality and peace while celebrating all commonalities and differences alike. Not surprisingly, SEP has a significant number of successful national and international events to its credit, as well as associations with top-tier celebrities, stylists, socialites, and artists.

About SEPMA

Under the umbrella of Shaan e Pakistan, SEPMA (Shaan-e-Pakistan Music Awards) was created with the vision to elevate musicians, and honour their hard work and dedication by introducing a high-profile and credible music awards. Over the years, SEPMA has collaborated with renowned musicians and organizations to promote inclusivity and acknowledge talent.

SEPMA Academy

The academy, founded by the brother-sister duo of Huma Haji Zikar Pardesi and Irfan Haji Zikar Pardesi stands tall in the heart of the city, as a testament to the transformative power of music. Envisioned on the principles of inclusivity and empowerment, SEPMA Academy promises to be a beacon of hope for countless students and musicians, for nurturing their artistic expression, and providing them a platform to showcase their talent not just nationally, but internationally as well.

