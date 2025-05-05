HYDERABAD: The launch ceremony of Zawar Abdul Sattar Dars’s latest book “Maharaja Dahir Sen” was held at the Abbasi Library, Qasimabad, drawing a large gathering of scholars, poets, journalists, and intellectuals. Speakers at the event emphasized the need to present historically accurate narratives to the younger generation and highlighted that Islam had spread in Sindh as early as 8 AH (Hijri), nearly 85 years before Muhammad Bin Qasim’s invasion.

Prominent speakers, including Professor Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah Mousavi, Zawar Abdul Sattar Dars, Faheem Babbar, Turabi Anees Memon, Riaz Umrani, and Muhammad Waris Abbasi, stated that Muhammad Bin Qasim’s military campaign was not for the introduction of Islam but was aimed at suppressing the descendants of the Prophet (PBUH) who had taken refuge in Sindh. They further noted that Maharaja Dahir Sen sacrificed his home, family, honor, and rule to protect the Prophet’s family.

The speakers criticized the distortion of history in school curriculums, asserting that paid court historians have long misled generations by promoting fabricated heroes while omitting real historical figures. A glaring example mentioned was the inconsistency in the birthplace of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, with earlier generations taught he was born in the town of Jhirk, District Thatta, while newer textbooks now cite Karachi.

They called for an urgent revision of educational syllabi to remove these distortions and to educate the youth on the authentic and factual history of the region, enabling them to distinguish between fictional and real national heroes.

The event commenced with a recitation of the Holy Quran by Zawar Ali Soomro. Guests were presented with traditional Ajrak shawls, and the formal unveiling of the book followed.