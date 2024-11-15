Pakistan is set to witness the last supermoon of the year tonight, as reported by national media on Friday, citing renowned astronomer Dr. Javed Iqbal.

The supermoon will be visible from 2:28 AM PST, and during this event, the moon will appear 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual, Dr. Iqbal explained to ARY News. This phenomenon occurs when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit, making it appear larger and more luminous.

Specifically, the distance between the Earth and the Moon will be approximately 360,378 kilometers, compared to the average distance of 384,400 kilometers. The first supermoon of the year was observed on August 20, which captivated viewers across major cities like Karachi, Quetta, and Lahore.

On that occasion, the moon appeared 14% larger and 30% brighter than a regular full moon. This supermoon, however, also coincided with another rare event, known as a “Blue Supermoon.” This is a phenomenon where a second full moon occurs in a calendar month.

It happens only once every two to three years, combined with the supermoon effect. The occurrence of both a supermoon and a blue moon in August 2024 made the event especially rare, as it only happens once every decade.

This ethereal spectacle illuminated the sky with a magical glow, leaving people across Pakistan in awe of the extraordinary celestial display. Such events are significant not only for their beauty but also for the valuable insights they provide to astronomers about the moon’s orbit and its interaction with Earth.