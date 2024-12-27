I received the last email from Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at 12:55 pm on the devastating 27th day of December, 2007. It was a directive about a news being part of our Daily Press Summary for the Chairperson. I had started sending her Press Summaries on daily basis for ten years starting in 1997. This English summary comprised of the selected news from Sindhi, Urdu and English newspapers. One of the news of that 27th December, 2007 Summary contained a news i.e. “PPP leader Syed Fayyaz Shah (Hyderabad) was injured alongwith his 7 family members in a road accident on Super Highway.” She directed me that a Get Well Soon Letter may be sent to Fayyaz Shah on her behalf. However, before her electronically-signed letter could reach Fayyaz Shah, she was no more. The beasts took her life in a terrorist attack in Rawalpindi and she was declared martyred at 6:16 pm. Just two months back, she survived a terror bombing in Karachi in which 180 PPP workers were martyred and 500 others injured, majority among them maimed. But just a day after, she reached the hospital to visiting the wounded Jiyalas.

During this 10 years period of attachment to her as a member of her Media Cell Bilawal House, I had the honour of having hundreds of “Excellent”, “Very Good” and “Well Done” from her. However, I wish to share another historic communication with her. At the end of 2006 years, I wrote her that “in India

Three million Dalits converted en masse to Buddhism on the 50th death anniversary of Baba Saheb B R Ambedkar “the tallest Dalit icon of the subcontinent) to achieve human equality and their social, economic and political rights. As the most popular leader of Pakistan, especially of toiling classes, what would your honour suggest the Dalits of Pakistan to do for achieving the same rights in Pakistan.” She was very kind to forward that email to Senator Taj Haider to hold a workshop with Dalit leaders at People’s Secretariat and submit her report. In 2007, Shaheed Bibi wanted me to apply for the reserved seat in Sindh Assembly, when I requested for ticket to a fellow Dalit political worker Engineer Gianchand Meghwar. She was surprised upon hearing from her Political Secretary that I am not a graduate thus ineligible to apply during Musharraf era.

For the past 17 years, as December 27 approaches, my heart is filled with a profound mix of pride and sorrow. The memories of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto come alive— a leader who embodied the spirit of resilience, a mother who nurtured a nation, and a beacon of hope for millions.

It has always been, and will forever remain, a great honor and source of immense pride for me to have worked closely with Shaheed Bibi during last decade of her life. Those days and moments, etched deeply in my memory, stand as a testament to her unwavering dedication to Pakistan and its people. Despite the challenges of a male-dominated society and an often-hostile political landscape, Shaheed Bibi stood tall and proved that courage and intellect know no gender.

The media landscape during her era was vastly different from today. Newspapers played a central role in shaping public opinion. I vividly remember how she would meticulously analyze the news summaries I prepared. Her profound understanding of national issues and her strategic, clear, and empathetic responses showcased her unmatched brilliance and foresight. Every decision she made was deeply rooted in compassion, always keeping the struggles of the common people at heart.

Shaheed Bibi was not merely a political leader—she was a movement in herself. Her life was a saga of triumph over adversity, immense sacrifices, and an unwavering struggle for democracy. Her iconic words, “Democracy is the best revenge,” encapsulated her strong belief in the principles she lived and fought for. She never allowed despair to become an obstacle in her journey.

The tragic day of December 27, 2007, left an irreplaceable void in Pakistan’s political and social fabric. Few figures in history have been as transformative as Shaheed Bibi, who, even in martyrdom, became an enduring symbol of resistance against oppression and an unyielding voice for justice and equality.

As I reflect on the life of my great leader and mentor, her warm smile, her resolute spirit, and her vision of a prosperous Pakistan rooted in equality and justice resonate profoundly in my heart. Shaheed Bibi lives on—and will forever live—in the hearts of those who cherish democracy, human rights, and the power of perseverance.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto will forever be the daughter of destiny, whose guiding light continues to illuminate our path through the shadows as we march toward a brighter and more beautiful future.

BY : Surendar Valasai.