This free solar program, launched by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, on 6 December 2024. The program aims to provide relief to citizens struggling with rising electricity prices.

Under the scheme, 100,000 solar systems will be distributed over the next year. Consumers using up to 100 units of electricity monthly will receive 550-watt solar systems, while those consuming up to 200 units will receive 1100-watt solar systems.

The program is expected to significantly reduce electricity bills for eligible consumers and contribute to environmental sustainability by lowering carbon emissions by approximately 57,000 tons annually.

To ensure transparency, a computerized balloting system will be used to select beneficiaries. Verification will involve the reference and CNIC numbers on monthly electricity bills. Additionally, a helpline will be set up to assist consumers with the registration and installation processes.

Authorities emphasised that the solar panels and inverters will be linked to the consumers’ CNICs to prevent theft, and the initiative is anticipated to reduce the federal government’s subsidy burden while promoting renewable energy in Punjab.

Similarly, on December 4, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the ‘Honhaar Scholarship Program’, to ensure high-quality education for deserving students in the province, ARY News reported.

The program was officially launched at an opening ceremony held at Punjab University, where CM Maryam Nawaz distributed checks among successful students.

She also inaugurated an e-portal to facilitate easy access to the program, worth Rs130 billion.

