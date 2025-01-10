Lahore Pakistan : The 12th Wexnet 2025, Pakistan’s largest women entrepreneurs’ exhibition commenced today at the Lahore Expo Center, organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).Jawad Paul Khuwaja, Federal Secretary of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce formally inaugurated the exhibition.

While addressing at the inaugural ceremony of the Wexnet 2025 exhibition, Federal Secretary Commerce said, “The objective of this year’s Wexnet 2025 is to provide a platform for women across Pakistan to expand their businesses nationally and internationally”.

He also said that the government will provide further financial assistance to women entrepreneurs as our goal is to uplift women entrepreneurs at every level. Highlighting the significance of Wexnet 2025 he said that this Wexnet 2025 exhibition will benefit all women entrepreneurs. He appreciated the efforts of TDAP in their commitment to empowering women.

The inaugural session was followed by a lively cultural show. The vibrant event was attended by many Pakistani renowned designers, including Nilofer Shahid, Ali Xeeshan, Kuki Concepts and Hina Tayyaba, Principal of PIFD Lahore, government officials and women entrepreneurs.

On the sidelines of Wexnet 2025, Jawad Paul Khuwaja, Federal Secretary Commerce and Sheryar Taj, Secretary TDAP held meetings with key stakeholders, including Umar Bin Asad, Vice President Li & Fung Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd and explored opportunities to enhance exports and strengthening ties with the global buying house.

They also held meetings with Saira Atta, Secretary Women Development Department Balochistan, Shoaib Zafar, National Advisor –International Trade Centre (ITC), Irshad Ahmed Qureshi, Secretary Women Development Department Azad Jammu Kashmir, Rubeena Amjad, Founding President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI), Shamim Aftab, President Sargodha WCCI and Ms. Qaisera Sheikh, Former President Lahore WCCI. Discussions were focused on boosting exports, empowering women entrepreneurs, fostering inter-provincial collaboration, and creating supportive policies for women-led businesses in domestic and global markets.

In Wexnet 2025, TDAP also organized 33rd session of National Exporters Training Program (NETP) for women exporters and manufacturers. Farah Bashir, President DG Khan WCCI gave welcome speech and Qurrat-ul-Ain, Vice President Women FPCCI highlighted the role of awareness sessions and the export potential of Pakistan for women entrepreneurs. Asia Noor Alvi, Member BCCI, Saira Member BCCI, Ayesha Ali, VP BCCI, Rabia Usman, President BCCI and members from different women chambers attended the session. Afshan Uroos, Deputy Manager, TDAP presented four distinct modules (Export Research, Documentation, Financing, and Marketing). She further briefed about TDAP initiatives for Women Entrepreneurs, E-Commerce platforms launched by TDAP. She also said these platforms would help prospective exporters to convert an export inquiry into actual exports. More than 60 women entrepreneurs benefitted from this session. The Women Entrepreneurs were keen to participate in more trade fairs and webinars. NETP team assured that TDAP will conduct more such events in future as well.

More than 200 women entrepreneurs from all areas across Pakistan are participating in Wexnet 2025 presenting their craftsmanship in different areas like textiles, apparel, jewelry, handicrafts, cookware, herbal skincare, e-commerce, and export-ready goods. The exhibition will remain open for public on Saturday and Sunday as well.