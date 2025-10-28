Strategic Collaboration positions Lantronix for long-term opportunities in the global drone market

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader in compute and connectivity IoT solutions powering Edge AI applications, today announced that its NDAA/TAA-compliant solution has been selected by Sightline Intelligence , the leader in onboard video and AI vision systems, for integration into Sightline’s latest high-performance video processor for defense and commercial drone platforms.

This collaboration reinforces Lantronix’s growing presence in the rapidly expanding global drone and defense technology markets, which are projected to reach $57.8 billion by 2030, according to Drone Industry Insight’s 2025-2030 Global Drone Market Report. The new solution enables real-time AI-based object detection, classification and tracking, supporting autonomous, mission-critical applications in defense and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sectors.

“Lantronix’s Edge AI technology equips Sightline with the speed, reliability and security our customers depend on for demanding drone and defense applications,” said Jon Atwood, CEO of Sightline Intelligence. “By joining forces, we’re delivering real-time video intelligence and helping our customers achieve new operational capabilities in mission-critical environments.”

“This strategic engagement with Sightline reflects our accelerating momentum in the Edge AI drone market,” said Saleel Awsare, CEO of Lantronix. “It validates our technology leadership and opens doors to long-term opportunities in both the defense and commercial sectors.”

Technology Advantage Drives Market Differentiation

Built on Lantronix’s Open-Q 7230CS and 5165RB System on Modules (SOMs), both powered by Qualcomm® Dragonwing™ processors, Sightline’s new 4100-OEM and 4100-SOM platforms are engineered for OEMs and system integrators developing next-generation drone and ISR systems.

Key advantages include:

Edge AI Processing: Enables real-time decisions near the sensor, reducing latency while improving reliability and eliminating dependence on cloud connectivity.

Enables real-time decisions near the sensor, reducing latency while improving reliability and eliminating dependence on cloud connectivity. AI-Powered Object Detection: Tracks and detects vehicles, drones, people and stationary objects using adaptive, mission-specific models.

Tracks and detects vehicles, drones, people and stationary objects using adaptive, mission-specific models. Precision Tracking of Fast-Moving Targets. Features ultra-low latency video pipelines with telemetry latency as low as ~7 ms and “glass-to-glass” latency around ~110 ms.

Features ultra-low latency video pipelines with telemetry latency as low as ~7 ms and “glass-to-glass” latency around ~110 ms. SWaP-Optimized for UAV Platforms: Offers a compact footprint (2.0” x 1.5” x 0.65”) and 5W power profile, ideal for deployment in size- and power-constrained platforms such as UAVs and gimbals.

Designed for Scalable, Mission-Critical Deployments

The Lantronix-enabled 4100-OEM delivers full HD performance with H.265 encoding, dual-channel processing and support for 4K/30, MISB/KLV standards and TAK interoperability. With multiple I/O formats, including HDMI, HDSDI and Ethernet streaming, the platform offers flexibility for deployment across a wide range of ISR and defense-grade systems.

Investor Takeaway

This design win with Sightline validates Lantronix’s differentiated Edge AI technology and expands its footprint in the defense and UAV industries drone sectors, both of which are high-growth, high-barrier-to-entry markets. As drone adoption accelerates across commercial and military domains, Lantronix is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities through its hardware and integrated compute solutions.

About Lantronix Solutions and Engineering Services

Lantronix solutions and Engineering Services combine embedded compute technology, compliance expertise and flexible software support to accelerate customer product development. This scalable platform approach enables rapid time?to?market for Sightline and positions Lantronix to support future industrial IoT programs that require TAA and NDAA compliance.

Learn more about Lantronix’s Engineering Services , SOM solutions and additional Drone Applications at Lantronix.com.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions, delivering intelligent computing, secure connectivity, and remote management for mission-critical applications. Serving high-growth markets, including smart cities, enterprise IT, and commercial and defense unmanned systems, Lantronix enables customers to optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, and services powers applications from secure video surveillance and intelligent utility infrastructure to resilient out-of-band network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security, and a competitive edge in today’s AI-driven world.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

About Sightline Intelligence

Sightline Intelligence is a global leader in AI-enabled onboard video processing for advanced camera systems used in mission-critical applications. Founded in 2007 as Sightline Applications, the Portland-Ore.-based company has nearly two decades of experience, and its dedicated engineering team continues to push the boundaries of real-time video processing and vision-based AI. It specializes in low SWaP (Size, Weight, and Power) hardware and advanced software that transforms raw video into actionable insights, right at the edge. From tracking fast-moving targets to detecting and classifying threats, our technology is trusted by defense OEMs, integrators, and end-users operating in the world’s most demanding environments.

For more information, visit the Sightline Intelligence website .

