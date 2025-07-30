Advertisements

Nida Saleh from Lahore has made history by becoming Pakistan’s first female train operator for the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train, a major milestone for women’s representation in technical fields. After completing rigorous training under the guidance of both Chinese and Pakistani experts, Nida has taken charge of operating the country’s first electric rail-based transit system.

The Orange Line Metro, operational for nearly five years, has transformed Lahore’s urban mobility, connecting 26 stations from Ali Town to Dera Gujran and transporting millions of commuters daily. Known for its punctual service, trains run every five minutes from 6 AM to 10 PM, offering a dependable travel option to residents.

Nida’s appointment is being celebrated as a groundbreaking achievement in Pakistan’s efforts towards workplace gender equality. By stepping into a traditionally male-dominated role, she has challenged societal norms that have long limited women’s participation in technical and leadership positions.

Holding a degree in transportation engineering, Nida shared that her fascination with trains began during childhood. “When I applied for an engineering role on the Orange Line project, I requested the Chinese team to consider female drivers. They not only welcomed the idea but fully supported it,” she explained. Although her family was initially hesitant about her career choice, their concerns eased as they saw her dedication and determination.

Speaking to the media, Nida emphasized that while operating a train isn’t extremely difficult, it demands constant attention, discipline, and a strong sense of responsibility. She ensures that every train is thoroughly inspected for maintenance and safety before starting her shifts.

Nida Saleh’s achievement is being widely recognized as an inspiration for women across Pakistan, showcasing the growing opportunities for women in technical sectors and the ongoing shift towards breaking gender barriers in the workforce.