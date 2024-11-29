Seven lion cubs have been born at Lahore’s Wildlife Safari Park in recent weeks, raising the lion population at the facility from 22 to 29.

Three lionesses were responsible for the new arrivals—one delivered three cubs, while the other two gave birth to two each. Among the newborns, two are rare white cubs.

Photos from both facilities show the young animals thriving, highlighting significant strides in big cat breeding programs across Pakistan.

Zoo director Tanveer Ahmed Janjua confirmed that all the cubs are in good health. However, four were rejected by their mothers and are being hand-fed by zoo staff.

Veterinary experts explained that big cats sometimes reject their offspring if they detect defects or other issues, necessitating bottle-feeding for survival.

This follows the recent successful birth of three Royal Bengal tiger cubs at the same park. Earlier, Karachi Zoo also celebrated the birth of three lion cubs. Zoo officials reported that the mother and cubs were in excellent health, with plans to introduce them to the public once the cubs reach eight weeks of age.