Lahore has inaugurated Route 47, a cutting-edge 4.5-kilometer smart roadway that connects several key areas of the city, including Kalma Chowk, Ferozepur Road, and Walton Road. Touted as the most sophisticated urban road in the country, Route 47 blends advanced infrastructure with eco-friendly innovations.

The route traverses Kalma Chowk and links vital urban routes like Ferozepur Road, Gulberg Main Boulevard, Walton Road, and the Lahore Ring Road. Key features include a flyover, bicycle lanes, walkways for pedestrians, and an advanced drainage network designed to handle monsoon rains and prevent flooding.

A standout aspect of the project is its focus on sustainability. Solar panels installed along the sidewalks are expected to generate up to one megawatt of electricity while also offering shaded areas—making it Pakistan’s first road capable of producing power.

With a budget of Rs9 billion (around USD 32 million), the project was developed by the Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (CBD Punjab).

Route 47 runs through what was once Walton Airport, a 300-acre site now being converted into Lahore’s Central Business District. This transformation is part of a larger urban development strategy focused on vertical growth and creating a modern commercial zone filled with high-rises.