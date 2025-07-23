Advertisements

Lahore is set to introduce electric trams into its public transportation network, marking another significant move toward eco-friendly urban mobility. Building on the success of its electric bus system, the city is now preparing for the launch of state-of-the-art trams imported from China.

According to a spokesperson for the Orange Line Metro Train, the electric trams are currently being assembled at the Ali Town Depot and feature cutting-edge technology. Each tram consists of three compartments and can carry up to 250 passengers. Remarkably, the trams can travel up to 25 to 27 kilometers after just a 10-minute charge.



In the pilot phase, the trams will operate on a route from Thokar Niaz Baig to Harbanspura. During the trial period, the service will be offered free of charge to passengers. The fare structure will be finalized after the pilot run proves successful and the system is ready for full-scale implementation. The project reflects Lahore’s commitment to modernizing its transport infrastructure while reducing its environmental footprint.