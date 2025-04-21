In a major step toward promoting environmentally friendly transportation, Lahore is set to receive 241 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations this year, according to a report by a private TV channel.

The initiative is being led by the Lahore Transport Company (LTC), which has already begun identifying strategic locations across the city for the installation of EV charging hubs. These stations are expected to be established at major parking points throughout Lahore.

LTC has formally submitted a proposal to the Senior Member of the Board of Revenue, requesting land allocation for the development of these charging stations. A detailed survey is currently underway to ensure that the selected sites are accessible and effectively serve both individual EV users and commercial transport fleets.

The initiative supports the city’s broader goal of reducing carbon emissions and promoting green mobility solutions. Once implemented, the charging network will mark a significant milestone in Lahore’s transition toward sustainable urban transport.

LTC, a public sector transit company, was established under the Companies Ordinance of 1984 to consolidate various transport services in Lahore. It currently operates the city’s bus rapid transit system and aims to expand its role by supporting electric mobility through this new venture.