In a shocking incident in Lahore, a student identified as Syed Muhammad Abu Bakr Hashmi, reportedly the son of the PSO of a private housing society, was caught taking the 9th-grade board physics exam while seated in a car. The situation came to light when Punjab’s Provincial Education Minister, Rana Sikandar Hayat, conducted a surprise visit to Government High School Ali Razaabad.

Accompanied by Controller of Examinations Zahid Mian, the minister discovered the student solving the paper in the car—a practice Zahid Mian revealed the student had followed for all previous exams as well.

Following the incident, five officials including Headmaster Muhammad Shahid Baig, Superintendent Abdul Hafeez, the Deputy Superintendent, and two supervisors were suspended. A formal case was registered against them, and an official inquiry was launched. Additionally, a UMC (Unfair Means Case) was filed against the student.