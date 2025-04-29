Lahore has made remarkable progress in global safety rankings, surpassing major cities like New York, London, and Paris in the 2025 Crime and Safety Index by Numbeo, as reported by ARY News. The city now ranks 63rd among the world’s safest cities and stands at 37th on the Global Crime Index, outshining 249 other urban centers.

This achievement marks the first time Lahore has recorded such a significant decline in crime, attributed to enhanced crime-fighting strategies, data-driven policing, and strict departmental accountability. Reported crimes dropped by 50%, from over 67,000 cases (April 2023–2024) to just over 34,000 in the following year.

Key improvements include:

64% drop in robberies and murders

55% reduction in general robberies

33% decrease in motorcycle and car thefts

42% fewer cases of street snatching

39% reduction in other vehicle thefts

Over 400 police officers were penalized for misconduct, and four SHOs were even jailed within their own stations, demonstrating internal reform.

In related developments, Lahore is also embracing modernization. Plans are underway to launch Pakistan’s first high-speed bullet train between Lahore and Rawalpindi. Meanwhile, the Lahore Parking Company introduced traceable parking tickets to combat fraud and ensure transparency in fee collection.