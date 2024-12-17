Lahore, known as the city of gardens, has once again been ranked as the most polluted city in the world, with an alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) of 532 on Tuesday. This places the city at the top of the global pollution list, with several areas experiencing dangerously high pollution levels.

According to the AQI readings, various parts of Lahore are suffering from severe air quality deterioration. DHA Phase VIII recorded an AQI of 834, while Ghazi Road Interchange and Askari-10 registered AQIs of 575 and 571, respectively. Chattha Park also reached a hazardous AQI of 532, signaling a serious health threat to residents.

Experts attribute the toxic air to a combination of factors, including a dry and cold wave currently gripping the city. Unfortunately, there is no forecasted rainfall to clear the smog in the near future. The current temperature in Lahore is 17°C, but it is expected to drop further in the coming hours. Experts predict that the city’s minimum temperature could fall to 5°C within the next 24 hours, with the maximum temperature rising to 20°C.

The continued pollution poses serious risks to the health of Lahore’s residents, especially those with respiratory conditions, children, and the elderly. Authorities have urged citizens to take preventive measures, including wearing masks, staying indoors when possible, and limiting outdoor activities.