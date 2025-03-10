Lahore Police have arrested a seven-member gang, which included two police officials and three women, for their involvement in a honey-trapping scheme targeting young individuals. Explicit videos of several victims were recovered from the suspects’ mobile phones.

Model Town SP Ikhlaq Ahmad Tarar revealed during a press conference that the women used social media platforms to establish connections with young people, luring them to apartments under false pretenses.

The suspects, identified as Asim, Waqas, Ahmed, Abrar, Noreen, Kiran, and Fariha, played various roles in the operation. Asim, a junior clerk in the police department, was identified as the mastermind, while Waqas was a former Dolphin Force official. Asim reportedly uploaded provocative photos of women along with contact details on social media to attract unsuspecting individuals.

Once a victim engaged, the women would feign friendship and invite them to a flat in Kot Lakhpat. During these encounters, uniformed police officers, who were part of the gang, would stage a fake raid, assault the victim, and rob them.

The gang reportedly assaulted victims, filmed them in compromising situations, and used the footage to extort large sums of money, threatening to leak the videos if demands were not met.

Police said that the gang had targeted over a dozen individuals. During the operation, authorities recovered seven mobile phones, handcuffs, a pistol, and Rs55,000 from the suspects.