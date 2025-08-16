LAHORE – A video circulating on Pakistani social media has sparked heated debate after showing groups of young people at what appeared to be an LGBTQ-themed party in Lahore. The footage captured drag performances, revealing outfits, and provocative dancing, which many viewers deemed inappropriate.

The event drew sharp criticism from activists and journalists, with fashion designer Maria B taking to social media to denounce it as “immoral, vulgar, and satanic.” She claimed the clips were sent to her by children and highlighted the use of symbols such as reversed Urdu script and third-eye imagery, which she associated with the figure of Dajjal.

“Viewer discretion: 18+. The so-called LGBTQ or Qom-e-Lut agenda is the enemy’s plan – to corrupt youth, destroy morality, dismantle family structures, and promote Satan worship. The age of Dajjal is here. Parents must protect their children and families,” she warned.

Maria B also criticized local authorities for permitting such events, arguing that art and cultural platforms are being exploited to push homosexuality and un-Islamic values. Drawing parallels with the controversial film Joyland—screened in Punjab despite opposition—she suggested foreign influence on government decisions regarding cultural content.

The designer urged parents to remain vigilant and monitor their children closely against what she described as a “Western agenda” creeping into Pakistani society.