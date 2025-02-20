Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated the province’s first electric bus project on Wednesday, marking a major step toward ecofriendly public transportation.

The fleet of green buses is set to hit the roads today, offering commuters a modern and sustainable travel option.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, CM Nawaz announced that an additional 500 electric buses are expected to arrive in Punjab by August. She highlighted the provincial government’s ongoing efforts to manufacture more buses locally and revealed that Chinese investors have been invited to participate in Punjab’s expanding transport sector.

Emphasizing the environmental benefits of the project, the chief minister stated that the green buses are designed not only to enhance public transportation but also to reduce emissions and curb pollution.

The newly introduced service comes with a passenger fare of Rs20 and is expected to cater to around 17,000 commuters daily. To enhance convenience and safety, the buses are equipped with free WiFi, mobile charging ports, and CCTV cameras.

Electric Bus Route and Key Stops

The newly launched electric bus service will cover a wide range of locations across the city, including major commercial, educational, and residential areas.

Primary Stops:

Haji Camp

Police Lines

Shimla Pahari

Roznama Jang

Muslim League House

Club Chowk

Governor House

Bagh Jinnah

Zoo

Additional Stops:

Charing Cross

Ganga Ram Hospital

Waris Road

Abid Market

Mozang

Shama

Ichhra

Fazlia Colony

Rahman Pura

Ichhra Bridge

Punjab College

New Garden Town

Further Extensions:

Campus Bridge

Punjab University Gate No. 4

Hailey College

IBA Stop

Shah Di Khoi

Ravi Chowk

Shouq Chowk

Akbar Chowk

Township Bazaar

Mochi Pura

Final Route Extensions: