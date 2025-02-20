Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated the province’s first electric bus project on Wednesday, marking a major step toward ecofriendly public transportation.
The fleet of green buses is set to hit the roads today, offering commuters a modern and sustainable travel option.
Speaking at the launch ceremony, CM Nawaz announced that an additional 500 electric buses are expected to arrive in Punjab by August. She highlighted the provincial government’s ongoing efforts to manufacture more buses locally and revealed that Chinese investors have been invited to participate in Punjab’s expanding transport sector.
Emphasizing the environmental benefits of the project, the chief minister stated that the green buses are designed not only to enhance public transportation but also to reduce emissions and curb pollution.
The newly introduced service comes with a passenger fare of Rs20 and is expected to cater to around 17,000 commuters daily. To enhance convenience and safety, the buses are equipped with free WiFi, mobile charging ports, and CCTV cameras.
Electric Bus Route and Key Stops
The newly launched electric bus service will cover a wide range of locations across the city, including major commercial, educational, and residential areas.
Primary Stops:
- Haji Camp
- Police Lines
- Shimla Pahari
- Roznama Jang
- Muslim League House
- Club Chowk
- Governor House
- Bagh Jinnah
- Zoo
Additional Stops:
- Charing Cross
- Ganga Ram Hospital
- Waris Road
- Abid Market
- Mozang
- Shama
- Ichhra
- Fazlia Colony
- Rahman Pura
- Ichhra Bridge
- Punjab College
- New Garden Town
Further Extensions:
- Campus Bridge
- Punjab University Gate No. 4
- Hailey College
- IBA Stop
- Shah Di Khoi
- Ravi Chowk
- Shouq Chowk
- Akbar Chowk
- Township Bazaar
- Mochi Pura
Final Route Extensions:
- Model Road Link Road
- Honda Mor
- Government Employees Society
- Pindi Stop
- Riphah University
- Nursery Bus Stop
- Hamdard Chowk
- Minhaj University
Leave a Reply