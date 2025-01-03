A 26-year-old case in Lahore, long delayed by legal hurdles, finally reached a verdict when Civil Judge Abid Mehar delivered his ruling on a suit for the transfer of plot documents, but unfortunately, the petitioner had passed away years earlier.

The decision was met with praise from his seniors, though it came too late for the petitioner, Shafiq, who filed the case in 1998.

Shafiq had struggled for years, facing delays that prevented him from receiving justice during his lifetime. His children, who were present in the courtroom, received the court’s decision on behalf of their late father.

The case, titled Shafiq versus Mohammad Aziz, was resolved after 26 years, as the civil judge announced the ruling and forwarded a copy to Information Officer Tajamul Shah. Sessions Judge Naseem Ahmed Virk had previously instructed that verdicts in long-pending cases be announced, and as a result, the civil judge was awarded an appreciation certificate for his efforts in resolving the matter.