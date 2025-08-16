Karachi – The Pakistan Padel Ranking Cup 2025 (2nd Edition) concluded in Karachi with thrilling finals across three categories. Organized by the Pakistan Padel Federation under the umbrella of Padel Asia and the International Padel Federation, in collaboration with Play Pro Maidan and the Sindh Padel Federation, the event showcased top national talent.

In the men’s category, it was an all-Lahore affair as Team SK faced Padel Square in a nail-biting final. After a closely contested battle, Team SK emerged victorious, securing the prestigious national title.

The women’s final was dominated by Karachi’s Team MUV, who outclassed Padel Team with a convincing 2-0 win. Meanwhile, in the mixed category, the title was claimed by Yum Prem, adding further excitement to the tournament.

During the closing ceremony, Pakistan Padel Federation President Muhammad Mateen distributed cash prizes and trophies, with a total prize purse of PKR 600,000 awarded to athletes and officials.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Pakistan Padel Federation Mudassir Arain expressed confidence in the country’s rising stars:

“Pakistan’s players are ready to compete at the international level and will soon bring glory to the nation.”

The successful staging of the event marks another milestone in Pakistan’s growing journey in the global sport of padel.

Advertisements