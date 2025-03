Lady Dufferin Hospital (LDH), a non-profit (NPO) established in 1898 and currently providing state-of-the-art facilities for the best obstetric, gynecological, and neonatal services to the women and children, regardless of their socio-economic background, reflects a noble and compassionate approach to healthcare.

The LDH has requested All Pakistan Newspapers Society to support their cause by allocating attached ad in member publications for Ramzan Zakat Campain as gratis