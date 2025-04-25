The Sindh government has announced a public holiday across the province on May 1 in observance of Labor Day. As per the official notification, the holiday will apply to all government offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils operating under the provincial government—excluding essential services.

The federal government and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) are also expected to follow suit and announce a public holiday for the same day.

Labor Day, or May Day, was declared a national holiday in Pakistan in 1972, alongside the launch of the country’s first labor policy. Since 1947, Pakistan has been a member of the International Labour Organization (ILO) and has ratified 36 of its conventions, including all eight core conventions.

The day is marked by rallies, processions, seminars, and demonstrations, where union leaders and civil society figures highlight labor rights, historical milestones, and the challenges still faced by workers. It is also seen as a day of international solidarity with labor movements across the globe.