Advertisements

Karachi, 30th July : A 10 member of Kyrgyzstan Delegation led by their Deputy Prime Minister H.E Edil Baisalov visited Karachi Port Trust Head Office (KPT) with an objective to explore opportunities and avenues that the maritime sector of Pakistan offers. A briefing was given to the delegation about the infrastructure, facilities, port projects and the port expansion development plan during the occasion which was chaired by the Transition Management Committee (TMC) member Mr Abdullah Zaki. It was also attended by all the senior and middle management officers of KPT.

The delegation led by H.E Mr Edil Baisalov has taken keen interest in the port projects and the overall Karachi Port Development Plan featuring real estate projects and port expansion projects like Edible Oil & Chemical Terminal, Clean Bulk Cargo Terminal, Maritime Business District project, LNG Terminal, etc.

Advertisements

During the occasion the Deputy Prime Minister H.E Edil Baisalov informed and offered to establish joint ventures with Pakistan. He said that his country has potential in various sectors like energy and infrastructure, cooperation in agriculture, education, healthcare, tourism and information technology from which the business community of Pakistan can take advantage. At this juncture, the TMC informed about the ferry service project that KPT plans to launch to nurture fruition of the Blue Economy and Maritime Tourism in Pakistan. The KPT General Manager Real Estate Development Brig. Muhammad Younis informed the delegates about launching Maritime Business District which will provide land to businesses associated with the Maritime Sector whether they are insurance companies, financial institutions, logistics and supply chain sectors or are interested in establishing warehousing facilities with ample space for all.

The discussion remained fruitful on working jointly in the maritime sector to make it a win-win situation for both the countries. The avenues tapped in Kyrgyzstan are bound to open the Maritime Sector for Kyrgyzstan conglomerates and vice versa becomes more beneficial for both the countries, the Deputy PM Edil added.

The proceeding at KPT Head Office concluded with the exchange of Crest followed by a group photo. Later, the delegation also visited the SAPT terminal for witnessing the container handling facilities of the port. The CEO of SAPT Mr C. S. Kim briefed the delegates about their facility while showing the 3D Model and Computerized Automated Handling of containers during the occasion to conclude the proceedings of the day