ISLAMABAD – July 12, 2025: The exchange rate between the Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) and the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) witnessed a slight decline today, with 1 KWD now valued at PKR 930.03, marking a modest retreat from its recent upward trajectory.

The dip follows a strong month of appreciation for the dinar. On July 11, the KWD was trading at PKR 932.18, and PKR 931.78 the day prior. Despite the current pullback, the dinar remains significantly stronger than it was a month ago—on June 10, it stood at PKR 919.67, reflecting a cumulative increase of PKR 10.36 (1.13%) over the past 32 days.

Key Exchange Rate Figures (July 2025)

July 12: 1 KWD = PKR 930.03

July 11: 1 KWD = PKR 932.18

July 10: 1 KWD = PKR 931.78

June 10: 1 KWD = PKR 919.67

The appreciation trend was consistent throughout June and early July, with notable benchmarks including:

June 13: PKR 922.06

June 18: PKR 925.45

June 24: PKR 926.79

June 27: PKR 928.56

July 9: PKR 930.44

What’s Behind the Fluctuation?

Market analysts attribute today’s soft decline to short-term corrections or profit-taking following the dinar’s sustained rally. However, the underlying fundamentals supporting the dinar remain robust.

Kuwait’s Oil-Fueled Economy: Backed by vast oil reserves and steady global demand, Kuwait’s economy continues to bolster the value of its currency.

Pakistan’s Economic Struggles: Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee remains under pressure due to persistent inflation, trade deficits, and broader macroeconomic uncertainty.

Today’s movement is likely a natural fluctuation rather than an indication of a long-term reversal in trend.

Real-World Impact: What the KWD-PKR Rate Means for Stakeholders

1. Pakistani Workers in Kuwait (Remittances):

The high value of the dinar benefits Pakistani expatriates, whose remittances yield more rupees for families back home. Although today’s rate dip may slightly reduce remittance value, the broader upward trend continues to be advantageous.

2. Pakistani Importers:

A marginal easing of the dinar could offer brief relief to Pakistani businesses importing from Kuwait. However, overall import costs remain high compared to June levels.

3. Kuwaiti Investors in Pakistan:

The slight depreciation may narrow margins slightly for Kuwaiti investors, but the KWD’s general strength still favors ongoing investment in Pakistan.