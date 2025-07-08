Advertisements

Karachi/Kuwait City, July 8, 2025 – The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) edged up slightly today, reaching 930.81 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) at 5:49 PM PST, compared to 930.68 PKR on July 7. This minor rise also surpasses the previous week’s closing rates, continuing a month-long upward trend.

Throughout June, the Dinar demonstrated steady appreciation, moving from 919.67 PKR on June 10 to 928.56 PKR by June 27. In total, the KWD has gained approximately 11.14 PKR (1.21%) over the past 28 days, indicating a gradual but sustained increase in value.

Current Exchange Rate: 1 Kuwaiti Dinar = 930.81 Pakistani Rupees

Currency Background

The Kuwaiti Dinar, known for being one of the strongest currencies globally, owes its strength to Kuwait’s oil-rich economy and large financial reserves. In contrast, the Pakistani Rupee remains vulnerable to inflation, fiscal deficits, and external debt, contributing to its depreciation against stronger currencies like the KWD.

Market Drivers

The KWD’s upward movement is supported by Kuwait’s consistent oil exports and sound economic management, along with stability in global oil markets. On the other hand, Pakistan’s Rupee faces downward pressure from domestic inflation and a challenging balance of payments situation. This slight rise in the KWD reflects continued market confidence in Kuwait’s financial health.

Economic Impact

For the Pakistani diaspora in Kuwait, today’s rate increase translates to more valuable remittances, helping families back home. Conversely, Pakistani importers of Kuwaiti goods may see a marginal rise in costs. Meanwhile, Kuwaiti investors could benefit from greater purchasing power in Pakistan, potentially driving investment in local markets.

While today’s change is subtle, the consistent strength of the KWD may play a key role in shaping bilateral trade, remittance flows, and economic cooperation between Kuwait and Pakistan in the near future.