As of 8:01 PM (PKT) on July 22, 2025, the Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) has climbed to 938.23 Pakistani Rupees (PKR), continuing its sharp upward trajectory. This marks a notable increase from Rs. 932.68 on July 21 and Rs. 932.36 on July 17.

The dinar’s value has been steadily rising over the past month, moving from Rs. 919.67 on June 10 to Rs. 930.44 by July 9 and now reaching a 42-day high. Overall, the currency has appreciated by Rs. 18.56—roughly 2.02%—since June 10, reflecting strong bullish momentum.

Experts attribute this growth to Kuwait’s resilient oil-driven economy, supported by consistent global demand for petroleum and significant fiscal reserves. These strengths continue to reinforce the Kuwaiti Dinar’s status as one of the world’s strongest currencies.

On the other hand, the Pakistani Rupee remains under pressure from persistent inflation, rising imports, and economic imbalances. The widening gap in strength between the two currencies highlights ongoing concerns about Pakistan’s financial stability, while also signaling investor confidence in Kuwait’s robust economic performance—especially in light of favorable oil market conditions.

