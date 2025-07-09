Advertisements

Karachi/Kuwait City, July 9, 2025 — The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) experienced a minor dip today, trading at 930.44 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) at 4:13 PM PKT, slightly down from 930.81 PKR yesterday and 930.68 PKR on July 7.

This modest slip follows a steady upward trend through June, where the Dinar rose from 919.67 PKR (June 10) to 928.56 PKR (June 27) — a gain of 10.77 PKR or 1.17% over the past month. Today’s dip is seen by analysts as a brief market correction after consistent gains.

Why the KWD Stays Strong

The Dinar’s strength is anchored by Kuwait’s oil-rich economy, robust foreign reserves, and sound fiscal policies. Meanwhile, the Pakistani Rupee remains under pressure due to domestic inflation, trade imbalances, and external debt.

Today’s slight drop likely reflects natural market fluctuations, not a shift in fundamentals.

Impact on Workers, Traders & Investors

Pakistani expats in Kuwait benefit as the strong Dinar boosts remittance value, allowing their families back home to stretch their budgets further.

Importers in Pakistan may feel a pinch due to the elevated exchange rate, which increases the cost of Kuwaiti goods.

Kuwaiti investors gain greater purchasing power in Pakistan, potentially encouraging more cross-border investments.

Currency Profiles

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Introduced in 1961, it is one of the world’s highest-valued currencies, backed by Kuwait’s oil wealth and strict financial management.

Pakistani Rupee (PKR): In circulation since 1948, the PKR is managed by the State Bank of Pakistan and is subject to market forces, economic instability, and inflationary pressures.

Though today’s movement was minimal, it serves as a reminder that even strong currencies have their quiet days.