Karachi Pakistan : Kunwar Qutubuddin Khan, Central Chairman of the Al-Rajput International Association, former Member of the National Assembly, Chairman of Lakeshore Tower, Chairman of Kunwar Associates, Chief Organizer of Muslim League Functional, and former President of Muslim League Qayyum Group, hosted a dinner for friends at Karachi Gymkhana.

On this occasion, a group photo was taken with the host alongside Syed Turab Shah, Muddasir Alam, Ishaq Abbasi, Zahid Karani, and Muhammad Javed Qureshi.