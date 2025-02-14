Pakistani showbiz stars Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed have tied the knot in a spiritually profound ceremony at the Holy Kaaba in Makkah. The couple shared the heartwarming news on Instagram, with Kubra posting a heartfelt message: “2.02.25. Under the Kursi Of Allah.. 70 thousand Angels as witnesses and Rehmat pouring down on us as rain.. Qubool hai.”

As the news spread, fans and fellow celebrities flooded social media with congratulatory messages and prayers for the newlyweds. Kubra and Gohar’s colleagues in the industry also expressed their best wishes, celebrating the couple’s new journey together.

The ceremony, held at such a sacred and blessed location, was a rare and emotional experience. The couple, dressed in Ihram, radiated happiness and peace in their picture, embodying both their love and faith. Their spiritual and heartfelt Nikkah has deeply moved many, and fans continue to send them love, prayers, and wishes for a prosperous and blessed future.