By.nadeem israr usmani .

The 33rd Convocation of the University of Karachi was held at the Expo Center on Saturday. The Governor of Sindh, who is also the Chancellor of the University of Karachi, Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori was the chief guest. The Chairman Sindh Higher Education Commission Dr S. M. Tariq Rafi was the guest of honor.

During the ceremony, 7, 248 degrees were conferred to students of morning and evening programs of the year 2023 in the various fields. As many as 244 gold medals were also awarded to the position holders during the convocation. Around 400 students attended the convocation ceremony and rests were awarded with degrees in-absentia.

Hafiza Aqsa Anwar (MSc Institute of Space Science and Technology) clinched the overall top position and received the Martyrs of Army Public School, Peshawar, gold medal.

Overall, first position in the entire faculty of arts and social sciences was bagged by Onzila (MA International Relations). Rabia Shahbaz (MA Special Education) topped in the faculty of education and Maryam (MA Islamic Learning) was the topper in the faculty of Islamic Studies. Alishba Jilani (BA-LLB) received top position in the faculty of law, Hania Sajid (BBA Business Administration) got overall first position in the faculty of management and administrative sciences.

The overall first position in the entire faculty of pharmacy was bagged by Umama (Pharm-D), and Hafiza Aqsa Anwar (MSc Institute of Space Science and Technology) in the faculty of science. Syed Zain Adil (BE Chemical Engineering) was the topper in the faculty of engineering.

In 2023, students completed their studies in the Bachelor of Arts (Honors), Bachelor of Science (Honors), Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws, Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Education (Honors), Bachelor of Public Administration (Honors), Bachelor of Science in Economics and Finance, Bachelor of Science in Computational Mathematics, Bachelor of Science in Financial Mathematics, Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management, Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain Management, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Bachelor of Library and Information Science, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration, Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Bachelor of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering, Audiology and Speech Pathology, Doctor of Physical Therapy and Doctor of Pharmacy, Executive Master of Business Administration, Master of Arts, Master of Science, Master of Public Administration, Master of Business Administration, Master of Computer Science, and Postgraduate Diploma.

At the convocation ceremony, a total of 60 PhD and 32 MPhil, one DSc, and two MS degrees were awarded. In the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, 11 scholars received PhD degrees and nine were conferred MPhil degrees. The Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences honored 10 students with PhDs and one with an MPhil. The Faculty of Science stood out with 21 PhD and 15 MPhil recipients, while the Faculty of Pharmacy awarded PhDs to seven students. In the Faculty of Education, both PhD and MPhil degrees were granted to six students each, and the Faculty of Law acknowledged four PhD scholars. Additionally, a distinguished DSc degree was conferred in the Department of Chemistry, and two MS degrees were awarded in Gynecology and Operative Dentistry. This diverse distribution highlights the university’s dedication to fostering research and academic leadership across disciplines.

The Governor Sindh and the Chancellor of the University of Karachi, Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori expressed that today, in this grand convocation hall, the most honored guests are the parents of all the students who waited 16 long years for this day. They nurtured their children and helped them reach a point where they can now make decisions about their future.

He observed that it is commendable that some female students earned three gold medals each—an extraordinary achievement. Yet, in Pakistan’s societal system, why do these brilliant girls fade from the public eye despite years of dedication and excellence? The root lies in the mindset of our society: while a mother wants her daughter to flourish and contribute to the world, she often does not want her daughter-in-law—even if she holds multiple gold medals—to do the same. This contradiction must end.

He informed the audience that although we achieved a homeland in the name of Islam, we have forgotten the true essence of Huqooq-ul-Ibaad (rights of fellow human beings). Until we implement these principles, Pakistan cannot truly progress. Our founding fathers—Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal—envisioned an ideal Pakistan. Sadly, we couldn’t maintain that vision. But now, the responsibility of building that ideal Pakistan rests in your (students’) hands. You (students) must not lose hope.

“Never let envy into your heart, because when jealousy takes root, it’s as if disbelief has entered. Let go of negativity. Embrace and promote a positive mindset.”

On this occasion, the Chairman Sindh HEC Dr Tariq Rafi expressed that in a developing country like Pakistan, where youth make up to 62 percent of the population, it’s crucial to prepare them for every facet of life.

“Our universities should not only provide academic education but also focus on character building. As educators, we’ve limited our roles to textbooks and examinations, and mistakenly believe our responsibility ends there. But it’s equally essential to shape these young minds into not just good students, but good human beings. That is one of the most important duties we owe to our nation and society.”

He mentioned that the Sindh government has allocated Rs42 billion for higher education and eight billion rupees for developmental funds, totaling Rs50 billion for 30 public universities—more than any other province. This shows a strong commitment to fostering education and development.

Dr Tariq Rafi praised the University of Karachi as the only institution from Sindh included in the QS Rankings, reflecting its strong research culture and the keen interest of its faculty in advancing academic scholarship. He especially acknowledged the leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, whose visionary guidance helped achieve this remarkable milestone.

He emphasized that convocation day marks one of the most memorable moments in a student’s life, when their academic achievements and capabilities are officially recognized through the conferment of a degree. But it’s also the beginning of a new chapter: one filled with hard work, persistence, and the pursuit of a meaningful place in society.

Earlier, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, during his address, told the students that today, as you receive your degrees, remember—they are not merely pieces of paper. He mentioned that they are powerful symbols of your perseverance, your respect for time, and your commitment to the pursuit of knowledge. Each certificate stands as a witness to the journey you undertook, the challenges you overcame, and the potential you have cultivated.

He informed that let it be known: this is not the culmination of your success, but the beginning. With this achievement comes a greater responsibility.

“You are now entrusted with the task of applying your knowledge for the welfare of society, the advancement of our nation, and the service of humanity. Go forth with pride, humility, and purpose. The future awaits your contribution.”

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi stated that economic challenges across the globe have affected every country—whether large or small, resource-rich or resource-deficient—and have especially caused concern among the younger generations regarding their economic and social futures. In such circumstances, universities must closely monitor advancements in modern knowledge and research, and through appropriate measures, effectively confront these challenges. Their role is to provide not only material support but also mental peace to the youth and society at large.

He added that the University of Karachi is firmly committed to equipping its students and faculty with modern, professional training opportunities. He informed the audience that the university aims to empower its graduates to pursue entrepreneurship and secure meaningful employment. Through their contributions in business, trade, industry, healthcare, and other sectors, graduates of the university will not only serve their nation but also, in line with contemporary demands, represent Pakistan effectively in the process of globalization.

He briefed the audience that the University of Karachi, during the last two years, has made several successful efforts to maintain a fine balance in the performance of its academic, research, administrative, and financial affairs. During this period, the University has not only facilitated the students with scholarships but has focused on the implementation of the measures that can establish strong linkages with the national and international universities, and corporate and industrial organizations.

He shared that the notable achievements of the University of Karachi include significant progress in the publication of research journals, acquisition of grants from the HEC for its research projects, and focused efforts on sensitive matters like intellectual property. Another socially productive and admirable achievement of the University is its determination to uplift the social, emotional, and psychological condition of the people, especially of the youth. In this regard, the Institute of Clinical Psychology is making convergent efforts to develop among the youth awareness of the fatal consequences of drugs, and is also industriously engaged in treating their mental stress.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi further informed the audience that all the recent constructive activities are in line with the guiding principles of the Prime Minister’s Youth Development Program. General guidance for all programs and projects is obtained from the HEC policies, and this approach enables our University to play an important part in the development of our society. Another bright target of the University is the setup of Technology Park, which will support us in effectively pursuing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. To materialize our efforts on the SDGs, we have initiated working on exploring the investment sources.

He shared that for the first time since the inception of the Evening Program in 1995, the University has from the current year (2025) started online classes for the evening program students to avoid any break in their studies. At the moment, the work on the extension of the Girls’ Hostel is fast approaching completion. Work on the construction of an international football academy and a football stadium at the campus, in collaboration with Ulm University, Germany, is also an important target. Moreover, enhancing the welfare of the patients visiting the KU Medical Center, a Physical Therapy Center equipped with state-of-the-art equipment was established a few months back. This Therapy Center is functional and regularly facilitates several patients. The Physical Therapy Center will be of particular benefit to the students of the Doctorate of Physical Therapy in terms of internships.