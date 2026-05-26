Shafi Jan on Tuesday rejected reports claiming that PTI lawmakers had formed a group against Sohail Afridi, calling the claims “false, fabricated and baseless”.

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The clarification came after media reports suggested that nearly 50 PTI MPAs were unhappy with the chief minister’s performance and had created a bloc within the party. The reports also claimed that the alleged differences could affect the passage of the upcoming provincial budget.

PTI Members Back CM Afridi, Says Shafi Jan

In a statement shared on X, Shafi Jan said all PTI members in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly remained united under the leadership of CM Sohail Afridi.

He said those trying to create divisions within the party had failed. According to Jan, opponents had spread “organised and baseless propaganda” against the chief minister since he assumed office.

The provincial minister also said CM Afridi continued to enjoy the confidence of PTI founder Imran Khan. He added that Khan’s decisions within the party remained final.

Meeting With Fazlur Rehman Focused on Security Issues

Shafi Jan also addressed reports regarding CM Afridi’s recent meeting with Fazlur Rehman.

He clarified that the meeting focused on the death of cleric Maulana Muhammad Idrees and discussions about the overall law and order situation in the province.

Jan rejected speculation linking the meeting to political support for the provincial budget.

KP Budget to Pass Without Obstacles

The information minister said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained the only province in the country promoting “true democratic values”.

He added that CM Afridi had engaged opposition parties in the larger public interest while continuing regular meetings on major development projects.

Shafi Jan urged people spreading “fake news” to wait for the provincial budget. He said the assembly would pass the budget smoothly and it would support development and prosperity in the province.

He further claimed that despite limited resources, the KP government had achieved major progress in development, law and order, and public welfare.