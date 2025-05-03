PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has unveiled plans to develop tourism facilities at various dam sites across the province in a bid to promote local tourism and improve visitor experiences.

According to Director General of the Tourism and Culture Authority, Habibullah Arif, the initiative will begin with the establishment of picnic spots at Naryab Dam in Hangu, Kundal Dam in Swabi, and Chatri Dam in Haripur. These sites will be equipped with amenities such as walking tracks, tuck shops, restrooms, and other basic facilities to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable environment for tourists.

“This is part of our broader effort to upgrade tourism infrastructure in KP,” said Arif. “We want visitors to explore the scenic beauty of these areas with ease and convenience.”

The move reflects the government’s commitment to creating attractive, accessible destinations for both local and domestic tourists.

Background:

This tourism-friendly initiative contrasts with a recent notification from the KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department, which imposed a ban on all school field trips, tours, and picnics for students of government schools. The ban, directed to all District Education Officers and merged districts, cites administrative reasons and is to be strictly enforced.