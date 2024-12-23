Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced a special grant of Rs40 million for churches across the province to mark Christmas celebrations.

Under the decision, 80 churches in the province will each receive Rs500,000 in support. The Chief Minister has directed the immediate release of the funds to ensure timely assistance for the Christian community.

“The provincial government stands with the Christian community in sharing their joy and festivities,” said Chief Minister Gandapur, emphasizing the government’s commitment to inclusivity and support for minority groups.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government has launched a helicopter service to alleviate the hardships faced by the people of the district of Kurram, particularly in terms of transportation due to road closures.

The government helicopter provided air transport to a total of 147 individuals, including tribal elders, patients, students, government staff, and other civilians.

During its first flight on Sunday, the helicopter transported 15 individuals from Peshawar to Parachinar, including jirga members and government officials. It made three additional trips between Parachinar and Tal, airlifting 87 people from Parachinar to Tal and 15 individuals back to Parachinar. In its final flight on Sunday, 30 individuals were airlifted from Parachinar to Peshawar.