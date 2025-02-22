PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to dismiss employees recruited during the caretaker administration, as reported by ARY News.

According to official sources, a directive has been issued to the Chief Secretary and heads of various departments, instructing them to terminate employees hired between January 22, 2023, and February 29, 2024, within 30 days.

To facilitate this process, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Employees Bill 2025 has been drafted, aiming to nullify the caretaker government’s appointments. The bill exempts employees recruited through the commission, as well as those hired under children and minority quotas. A seven-member committee, led by the Secretary Establishment, will oversee the terminations and address any challenges.

Additionally, the bill mandates all departments to submit reports on affected recruitments within 30 days. This move follows an inquiry that uncovered 566 unauthorized positions created during the caretaker period, causing an annual financial burden of PKR 480 million.

Earlier, the KP Finance Department issued a warning to government employees regarding absenteeism during office hours. Strict adherence to the official working schedule from 9 AM to 5 PM has been emphasized, with penalties such as salary deductions, transfers, or disciplinary actions for non-compliance.