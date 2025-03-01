PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has issued new office timings for government employees during the holy month of Ramadan, ARY News reported.

As per the official notification, government offices operating on a five-day workweek will follow the revised schedule of 9:00 am to 3:00 pm from Monday to Thursday, while Fridays will have shorter hours, from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm.

For offices operating on a six-day workweek, the new timings will be 9:00 am to 2:00 pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday, while Friday’s work hours will be from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee confirmed on Friday that the moon of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak was not sighted across Pakistan. Consequently, the first day of Ramadan will be observed on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

The committee’s meeting took place in Peshawar, chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, with no credible reports of moon sightings from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, or any other region.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is a sacred period of fasting, prayer, spiritual reflection, and charitable acts. Muslims are encouraged to abstain from food, drink, gossip, and negative behavior while dedicating themselves to prayer, reading the Holy Quran, and helping those in need.

Around the world, many countries are preparing to observe Ramadan 2025, with the start date officially declared based on local moon sightings.