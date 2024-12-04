ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (INP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the D-Chowk case. Through Haji Ajmal Khan Mohmand, Ali Amin Gandapur filed a petition in the IHC, requesting the removal of terrorism charges from the case registered at Secretariat Police Station. The petition argued that the protest was an exercise of constitutional rights, but the police registered a terrorism case. The case was filed on November 26 at Islamabad's Secretariat Police Station. In the petition, it was requested that the FIR and terrorism charges be suspended until a final decision is made.