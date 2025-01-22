PESHAWAR, Jan 22 (INP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet meeting has been scheduled for January 24, with official notifications sent to participants. Official sources said on Wednesday the meeting will be presided over by Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur. Department of Establishment and Administrative Affairs has issued formal invitations to the cabinet members. Cabinet members and secretaries from relevant departments are expected to attend. According to the notification, the agenda for the meeting will be shared later. KP cabinet held its last meeting earlier this month on January 15 with CM in the Chair. The upcoming meeting aims at addressing key administrative and governance issues in the province.