Karachi, Pakistan — Friday, August — Kotler Impact Pvt. Ltd., a global marketing organization under the WMS Group and co-founded by the Father of Modern Marketing, Professor Philip Kotler, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with the Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS), the nation’s premier industry body representing leading advertisers and marketers.”

The collaboration aims to advance Pakistan’s marketing, media, and communications landscape by combining Kotler Impact’s global thought leadership with PAS’s extensive local network and influence. Together, the two organizations will launch initiatives designed to elevate marketing practices, empower professionals, and unlock new opportunities for industry growth.

On this occasion, Prof. Philip Kotler, Co-Founder of WMS Group and Honorary Chairman of Kotler Impact, remarked:

“Marketing has the power to drive both economic and social progress. Global collaborations are healthy indicators of future growth.”

Qamar Abbas, Executive Director of PAS, stated:

“This collaboration reflects a true convergence of global insight and local expertise. By working with Kotler Impact, PAS will ensure our industry evolves in line with international standards while also asserting a stronger presence on the global stage.”

Sadia Kibria, President and Global CEO of Kotler Impact & WMS Group, added:

“Through this collaboration with PAS, we are excited to co-create programs that introduce global best practices to Pakistan, while amplifying the unique strengths of its vibrant local industry.”

As part of the agreement, Kotler Impact and PAS will collaborate on initiatives such as:

? Content Development & Knowledge Sharing — Co-creation of thought

leadership,research, and training programs.

? Capacity Building — Specialized workshops, certifications, and events to upskill

marketers and advertisers.

? Innovation & Growth Platforms — Industry forums, awards, and summits that

connect brands, agencies, and academia.

? Global Integration — Showcasing Pakistan’s marketing achievements across Kotler

Impact’s international platforms and networks.

The agreement underscores Kotler Impact’s mission to strengthen marketing ecosystems worldwide. For Pakistan, it signals the beginning of a new chapter where global knowledge meets local ambition, delivering long-term benefits for businesses, professionals, and society at Large.

The partnership was formalized in Karachi in the presence of senior representatives from both organizations, including Samar Taher Khan, Managing Director, Kotler Impact Pakistan;

Agha Fasihullah, Chief Operating Officer, Kotler Impact Pakistan; Qamar Abbas, Executive Director, PAS; and Afsheen Rizavi, General Manager, PAS.

About Kotler Impact

Kotler Impact Pvt. Ltd., a global strategic marketing organization under the WMS Group and co-founded by the Father of Modern Marketing, Professor Philip Kotler, is dedicated to advancing marketing knowledge and practice worldwide. With a presence in over 100 countries, Kotler Impact drives flagship initiatives such as the World Marketing Summit (WMS), Kotler Awards (KA), the Essentials of Modern Marketing (EOMM) series, and Kotler

Business Schools (KBS). Its mission is to empower businesses, marketers, and students through thought leadership, education, and innovation—fostering sustainable, ethical growth and shaping a better world through marketing.

About PAS (Pakistan Advertisers Society) The Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS) is the representative body of advertisers in Pakistan,

committed to promoting responsible, effective, and innovative marketing communications.

With members across diverse industries, PAS serves as a platform for collaboration, advocacy, and industry development.

