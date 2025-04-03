A fire that erupted six days ago during a boring operation in Karachi’s Korangi Creek remains unextinguished as of Thursday. Despite continuous efforts, the flames continue to rage with the same intensity.

According to reports, the district administration has sealed the affected plot while fire tenders from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the Cantonment Board are actively working to control the blaze. However, due to the fire’s intensity and extreme heat, firefighting operations were temporarily halted until Saturday.

The fire started after drilling reached a depth of 1,200 feet. Given the severity of the situation, authorities have collected sand and water samples from the site for chemical analysis. Officials state that the results will help determine the presence and extent of potential underground gas reserves.

If the gas reserve is small, the fire is expected to die out naturally within a few days. However, if a significant reserve is found, additional measures will be required to contain and secure the site.