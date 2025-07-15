Advertisements

KARACHI, July 15, 2025 – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced that the Korangi Causeway Road will be permanently closed once the Shahrah-e-Bhutto (Malir Expressway) is fully operational, expected by December 2025. The expressway will connect DHA and Korangi directly to Hyderabad and the motorway, creating a fast-track route for commuters and cargo.

Chairing a review meeting on the progress of the Bhutto Highway project, the chief minister emphasized the importance of completing the project within the set timeline. The meeting included senior provincial officials and project engineers, who provided a detailed status update.

The 39-kilometer expressway is designed as a 3×3 high-speed corridor and includes six interchanges to link key residential and industrial areas. The segment up to Quaidabad is already open, with the remaining portion to Kathore nearing completion.

According to officials, the Korangi Causeway–Quaidabad section is 99% finished, while the Quaidabad–Kathore phase is 65% complete. Construction at the Jam Sadiq Interchange is 73% done, while work on the Memon Goth Interchange is progressing slowly at 28%. Meanwhile, the EBM and Shah Faisal interchanges are fully completed.

Progress on the elevated structure near Sammo Goth along the Malir riverbed has reached 48%, and the Korangi Causeway Bridge is 80% complete. The chief minister stressed the need to expedite the bridge’s completion, confirming that Korangi Causeway Road will be closed permanently once the bridge becomes functional.

CM Shah also directed the PPP Unit to ensure the opening of a new 21-kilometer link road to the motorway by July 2025, which will serve Education City and surrounding industrial zones. The associated interchange is near completion, and once the new link road is operational, the existing road will be decommissioned.

This infrastructure overhaul aims to ease traffic congestion, improve regional connectivity, and support economic activity in Karachi and beyond.