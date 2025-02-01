PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced an Rs 8 billion Ramadan relief package to support families across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the holy month.

Under the package, Rs 10,000 cash assistance will be provided to 5,000 families in each provincial constituency. The initiative was approved during the 22nd cabinet meeting, attended by ministers, advisors, and senior officials.

Cash Distribution Details:

Each eligible family will receive Rs 10,000 during the first ten days of Ramadan .

will receive during the . The selection of deserving families will be overseen by MPAs and government departments.

and government departments. The distribution process will be monitored from the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar.

Free Flour Distribution:

The provincial government, in collaboration with the federal government , will distribute three 10kg bags of flour per family under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) .

, will distribute under the . The flour distribution aims to alleviate financial burdens for low-income families during Ramadan.

Registration Process:

The registration process for the Ramadan package has not yet been announced .

for the Ramadan package has . Further details are expected to be shared soon by the government.

CM Gandapur has urged cabinet members to stay connected with the public and ensure transparency in the distribution process, preventing any misuse of relief funds.