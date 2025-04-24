Islamabad, 24 April 2025 – Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL) successfully concluded its participation

in Pakistan Financial Literacy Week (PFLW) 2025, reaffirming its commitment to raising financial

awareness and promoting inclusion across the country.

An annual initiative led by the State Bank of Pakistan, PFLW aims to foster financial empowerment and

responsible money management. As an active partner, Khushhali Bank organized workshops, seminars,

awareness walks, and interactive sessions focused on budgeting, saving, investment planning, and

digital financial tools.

The nationwide campaign saw enthusiastic participation from communities, educational institutions,

and individuals—especially in rural and underserved areas. These efforts played a vital role in equipping

people with the knowledge needed to make informed financial decisions.

“We are proud of our continued participation in PFLW 2025,” said Mr. Aameer Karachiwalla, CEO and

President of Khushhali Microfinance Bank. “At Khushhali, we believe that financial literacy unlocks

opportunity, dignity, and independence. By understanding how to manage money and access credit

responsibly, individuals can transform their lives and contribute meaningfully to the economy.”

Khushhali Bank’s outreach during the week reinforced its leadership in driving financial inclusion and

social impact. Looking ahead, the bank remains dedicated to expanding financial literacy through further

workshops, digital campaigns, and collaborations with academic institutions—building a more informed

and financially resilient Pakistan.