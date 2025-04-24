Islamabad, 24 April 2025 – Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL) successfully concluded its participation
in Pakistan Financial Literacy Week (PFLW) 2025, reaffirming its commitment to raising financial
awareness and promoting inclusion across the country.
An annual initiative led by the State Bank of Pakistan, PFLW aims to foster financial empowerment and
responsible money management. As an active partner, Khushhali Bank organized workshops, seminars,
awareness walks, and interactive sessions focused on budgeting, saving, investment planning, and
digital financial tools.
The nationwide campaign saw enthusiastic participation from communities, educational institutions,
and individuals—especially in rural and underserved areas. These efforts played a vital role in equipping
people with the knowledge needed to make informed financial decisions.
“We are proud of our continued participation in PFLW 2025,” said Mr. Aameer Karachiwalla, CEO and
President of Khushhali Microfinance Bank. “At Khushhali, we believe that financial literacy unlocks
opportunity, dignity, and independence. By understanding how to manage money and access credit
responsibly, individuals can transform their lives and contribute meaningfully to the economy.”
Khushhali Bank’s outreach during the week reinforced its leadership in driving financial inclusion and
social impact. Looking ahead, the bank remains dedicated to expanding financial literacy through further
workshops, digital campaigns, and collaborations with academic institutions—building a more informed
and financially resilient Pakistan.
