ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that support from the Afghan Taliban regime for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) remains unchanged, despite reports suggesting that Taliban leaders have directed the group to halt attacks inside Pakistan.

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Speaking during an interview with a private television channel, Asif dismissed media reports claiming that Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada had instructed the TTP to stop its activities against Pakistan.

“It is only in the media,” Asif said, adding that there had been no visible change in the security situation on the ground.

‘No Practical Change on Ground’

The defence minister stated that Pakistan had not observed any practical steps indicating a shift in the Afghan Taliban’s approach toward the TTP.

He urged the Taliban leadership to clearly and publicly announce an end to any support for the militant group.

“It should come from the horse’s mouth,” Asif said, stressing that any policy change must be communicated directly by the Taliban leadership rather than through unofficial reports.

He further cautioned against relying on what he described as contradictory signals regarding efforts to curb cross-border terrorism.

“It will be very dangerous to trust the mixed signals,” he said.

Concerns Over Border Security

Pakistan has repeatedly raised concerns about militant activities originating from Afghan territory.

Relations between Islamabad and Kabul have remained strained over security issues despite several rounds of diplomatic engagement, including talks facilitated by China.

According to Pakistani officials, efforts to reach a mutually acceptable framework for addressing border security concerns have yet to produce significant results.

Comments on Regional Security

During the interview, Asif also addressed regional security issues and recent remarks by senior Indian military officials.

He said India was still dealing with the consequences of last year’s conflict and warned against any future military escalation.

According to the minister, Pakistan remains prepared to respond to any aggression and will continue to safeguard its national security interests.

Ongoing Security Challenges

The defence minister reiterated Pakistan’s position that counterterrorism remains a top priority and emphasized the importance of addressing threats posed by militant groups operating across the border.

He maintained that lasting regional stability requires concrete action against terrorism and stronger cooperation on security-related matters.

Pakistan has consistently called for effective measures to prevent the use of foreign territory by groups involved in attacks against the country.