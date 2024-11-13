LONDON: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif faced unsettling heckling and was threatened with a “knife attack” at London ground station by an unidentified individual, shows a video went viral on social media.

Sources close to the PML-N leader have confirmed the incident to Geo News, saying that the video showing defence minister being threatened and mistreated “is real”.

The sources said the incident took place a couple of days ago.

This is not a first time that a Pakistani political leader was harassed and heckled in the British capital.

Lately, former chief justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa’s vehicle was attacked by PTI supporters at London’s Middle Temple.

Former CJP Isa’s car was stopped and banged upon by a group of PTI protesters last month when he arrived to attend a prestigious event organised by The Honourable Society of the Middle Temple for his elevation as Callee after he relinquished charge as the country’s top judge.